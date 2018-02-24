Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A48 hit and run has torn our family apart, says father
A father whose son has been left in a coma following a suspected hit and run had said the "heart has been torn out" of their family.
Police believe John Conibeer, 32, was hit by the driver of a Ford Transit who then fled the scene at Pwllmeyric in Monmouthshire on Monday.
He had been a passenger in one crash and was checking the damage on that car when he was hit by the van.
Anthony Conibeer, 64, from Newport, has made an emotional appeal to track down the driver.
-
24 Feb 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-43177298/a48-hit-and-run-has-torn-our-family-apart-says-fatherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window