Chef 'didn't think' before throwing chilli powder at man
A curry house chef who was cleared of assault after throwing chilli powder into a customer's eyes after he complained about his food has said he did not think before he reacted.
Kamrul Islam, 47, of Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taff, said he acted in self-defence when David Evans became aggressive at the Prince of Bengal in Tonypandy on 21 January 2017.
Mr Islam said he did not intend to hurt Mr Evans and threw the chilli powder "automatically" when he felt threatened.
12 Feb 2018
