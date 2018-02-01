Mixed views on piercing ban in Wales

Video

Young people are divided over a ban on under 18s getting intimate piercings in Wales.

The new law makes it an offence to pierce or arrange to pierce the tongue, genitals and nipples of those under 18.

It comes just days after the Welsh Government announced plans to give 16 and 17-year-olds the right to vote in council elections.

Kate, 20, Joseph, 17, and 19-year-old Lauren reacted with mixed views in Cardiff.