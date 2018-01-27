Gin's journey 'from grain to glass'
Gin's journey 'from grain to glass' at Welsh distillery

Gin producers in Wales are reporting a bumper Christmas, with some tripling year-on-year sales.

The number of distilleries in Wales has also jumped from six to 17 over the last four years.

Marcus Coles is one of the founders of the Coles distillery in Llanddarog, Carmarthenshire.

He said there is a demand for craft gin to be made in Wales.

