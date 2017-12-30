Rugby great's delight at Warburton OBE
New Year Honours: Welsh Rugby chairman's joy at Sam Warburton OBE

Wales skipper Sam Warburton's OBE in the New Year Honours has been welcomed by Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies.

British and Irish Lions captain Warburton has led Wales on a record 48 occasions.

Davies, himself a former Wales and British and Irish Lions international, said not only was 29-year-old Warburton a "fantastic" player, but he was also a "great character".

