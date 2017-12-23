Christmas cards for 'lonely' WW2 veteran

Video

A "lonely" World War Two veteran has been made "very happy" after being inundated with Christmas cards following a friend's Facebook plea.

Ted Owens, 93, a former Royal Marines Commando from Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, has received dozens of cards, which he said made him "feel young again".

Author Mark Llewhellin, a former Army Commando, met Mr Owens a year ago when he interviewed him and posted the request on Facebook on Wednesday.

The pair have since thanked everyone who sent the cards.

Video: Mark Llewhellin