Video

A former soldier woke to find his tent had been slashed in the night as he slept opposite City Hall in Cardiff, documentary footage has shown.

Alan, who served in the French Foreign Legion, took to the streets after returning from Iraq with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Originally from Telford, Shropshire, Alan came to Cardiff after feeling claustrophobic indoors as a result of his condition.

He is featured in the BBC One Wales documentary, Cardiff: Living on the Streets, to be shown on Monday at 22:40 GMT.