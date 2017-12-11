Bitterly cold night forecast for Wales

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Temperatures to plummet to -14C in parts of Wales
A bitterly cold night has been forecast for Wales on Monday.
BBC Wales weather presenter Behnaz Akhgar said temperatures will plummet to -14C in some parts.
That makes Monday the coldest December night since 2010.
-
11 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window