Bitterly cold night forecast for Wales
Video

Temperatures to plummet to -14C in parts of Wales

A bitterly cold night has been forecast for Wales on Monday.

BBC Wales weather presenter Behnaz Akhgar said temperatures will plummet to -14C in some parts.

That makes Monday the coldest December night since 2010.

  • 11 Dec 2017