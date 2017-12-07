A woman who was abused by a monk from Caldey Abbey has said she "desperately" wants an inquiry to be held.

Charlotte (not her real name) has called for the body of Father Thaddeus Kotik, who abused her in the 1970s and 80s, to be exhumed and removed from the island.

She said that she did not speak out about the abuse as a child because Kotik threatened her.

Caldey Abbey has previously apologised for not passing the reports of abuse on to police at the time.

Charlotte describes the devastating impact the abuse has had on her life - her words are voiced by an actress.