Has the workplace changed for women in Wales since 1992?

It is 25 years since Chwarae Teg (Fair Play in Welsh) was set up to advance the roles of women in the Welsh workforce.

Funded partly by the European Union, it has offered practical help to women as well as campaigning. Work has involved courses on confidence building and raising aspirations.

The organisation also works in schools challenging gender stereotypes.

Helen Walby, managing director of the Rideout motorcycle and scooter firm in Aberdare, said more male allies in positions of power were needed to improve things.