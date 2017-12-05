No amount of training can completely protect a child from online grooming, the father of a victim has said.

It comes as police forces have said sex offenders are increasingly using live online streaming platforms to exploit children.

In one week, UK authorities identified 345 vulnerable children and arrested 192 people, 30% involving streaming, blackmail and grooming.

The National Crime Agency said children needed to be educated on the risks associated with streaming sites.

One father tells of the "calculated" way his child's abuser groomed him online.