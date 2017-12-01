Opening a campus in Mauritius was "not a wise" move by Aberystwyth University, according to AM Simon Thomas.

The governing body of the institution has decided it will "not enrol further intakes of students" at the branch campus from March 2018.

It was built to accommodate 2,000 students, but just 106 enrolled in its second year.

Mr Thomas, a former Aberystwyth student, said the decision to open it was taken at a time when the institution was facing other problems at its main headquarters in Ceredigion.