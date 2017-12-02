John Davies will be enthroned as the new Archbishop of Wales at a service in Brecon Cathedral on Saturday.

The 64-year-old former lawyer, who has been Bishop of Swansea and Brecon since 2008, was elected in September after the retirement of Dr Barry Morgan.

Mr Davies becomes the 13th archbishop since the Church in Wales separated from the Church of England in 1920.

"I want to try and refresh the vision of the church as that institution to support and nourish the lives of wider society," he said.