Wales rugby fans have been warned they could miss the start of Saturday's game with New Zealand if they do not arrive at the Principality Stadium early.

The 74,500 sell-out crowd for the 17:15 GMT kick-off will be checked due to increased security because of the UK's heightened terror threat level.

The Welsh Rugby Union has told supporters "the later you leave it, the greater the risk of you missing the kick-off" or the Haka - the All Blacks' legendary pre-match Maori war cry.