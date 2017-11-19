Smart speakers 'give more independence'

Video

A £15,000 trial is under way to see how smart speaker technology could help people with learning disabilities live more independently.

The Innovate Trust is testing the use of devices such as the Amazon Echo with five people.

Samantha Snell, 26, from Treorchy, has mild learning disabilities and has received support from the trust for the past four years.

She uses the technology to set reminders to go food shopping and cook, know when care staff are due to arrive and to control sensory lights in her house.