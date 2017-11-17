The number of pupils being taken out of school to be taught at home has doubled in four years - with many of them believed to be autistic.

Some 1,906 pupils were removed in 2016-17, up from 864 in 2013-14, according to council data.

Meleri Thomas, from the National Autistic Society Cymru, said the school environment often proved too challenging for some autistic children.

"A lot of parents are finding themselves in positions where they have no options and the only thing they can do to help their children is to educate them at home even though they might not feel fully equipped to do that or want to," she added.

The Welsh Government said it was committed to creating an inclusive education system for all learners.