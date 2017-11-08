'Lottery win? I carried on cleaning'
Video

EuroMillions win: Port Talbot hospital workers' reaction

How would you react if someone told you you had won more than £4m on the lottery?

Jean Cairns, 73, from Port Talbot, could not believe it and carried on cleaning.

She was one of a syndicate of six women - five caterers at Neath Port Talbot Hospital and one who retired last year - to scoop £25,476,778.30 on the National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot.

