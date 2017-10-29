Lynx missing for up to five days

Video

An escaped lynx could have been roaming the Welsh countryside for up to five days, police have said.

The Borth Wild Animal Kingdom, near Aberystwyth, alerted Dyfed-Powys Police on Sunday about the missing wild cat.

Zoo keepers have stressed that an attack on people by lynxes has never been recorded - but warned the public not to approach the animal.

Dyfed-Powys Police urged anyone who spots the animal to contact them.

The missing female lynx is one of a number kept at the animalarium in Borth.