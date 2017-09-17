Children as young as six have been recorded as self-harming in schools, a Freedom of Information request by BBC Wales has found.

One council said self-harm referrals to social services by their schools had risen six-fold in three years.

The National Education Union (NEU) has urged the Welsh Government to introduce wellbeing officers into schools.

The Children's Commissioner for Wales, Sally Holland, wants schools to be "sites of excellence" for nurturing young people.