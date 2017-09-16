Fentanyl 'can kill very quickly'

Video

Drug agencies in Wales have admitted they are not ready for a potential influx of the painkiller fentanyl, which has led to a number of deaths.

At least 60 people have died in the UK in the last eight months and there have been numerous cases in the United States and Canada.

The synthetic drug is often mixed with heroin and quantities the size of a pinhead have been considered dangerous.

The Welsh Government said it was monitoring the drug's impact in Wales.

Clive Wolfendale, chief executive of north Wales drugs charity Cais and a former deputy chief constable of North Wales Police, said the drug could kill "very quickly".