'Funding for space to be a family helped change my life'
Repeat offender Ashley Facey has said a place in a Cardiff hostel, with funding from the Supporting People programme, helped him turn his life around.
A spending watchdog has said the £125m grant scheme, to help vulnerable people live independently, must show it is delivering value for money, preventing homelessness and tackling poverty.
31 Aug 2017
