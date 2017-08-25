Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Attitudes changing' towards transgender people in Wales
Transgender people will be able to access specialist healthcare in Wales with the launch of a gender identity service.
Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said the move followed an increase in demand for such services.
The Welsh Gender Team (WGT) will support a network of GPs who have a specialist interest in gender care, including hormone replacement therapy.
Joe Baines Jackson, 18, who was assigned female at birth, has welcomed the move.
-
25 Aug 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-41039290/attitudes-changing-towards-transgender-people-in-walesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window