Travel for arthritis care 'disruptive'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Long travel times for arthritis care disruptive, says AM
A lack of services for children with arthritis in Wales is putting a "massive strain" on families, a father from Pembrokeshire has said.
Eight-year-old Aimee from St Ishmaels has polyarticular juvenile arthritis and has to make a 230-mile (370 km) round trip to see an adult rheumatologist in Cardiff.
Two weeks ago, AMs backed calls for an improved service for children in Wales.
The Welsh Government said it was considering the issue.
North Wales AM Llyr Gruffydd said long travel times to appointments were disruptive for children.
-
24 Jul 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-40708863/long-travel-times-for-arthritis-care-disruptive-says-amRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window