The farming industry in Wales risks becoming "stagnant" unless more is done to encourage the younger generation, a union has said.
The Farmers' Union of Wales has urged the Welsh Government to introduce an action plan for young farmers.
Rural Affairs Secretary Lesley Griffiths said young farmers were a priority.
One young farmer, Caryl Hughes, said she has been helped by her family but there were still a lot of set-up costs.
25 Jul 2017
