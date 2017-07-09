'Up to your waist' water safety warning

Video

Swimmers and paddlers at a Vale of Glamorgan beach have been warned to be careful after steep sandbanks left people trapped.

The safety advice came after 20 rescues at Ogmore beach in the last two weekends.

In one incident three children became stranded near the newly-formed sandbanks.

Lifeguard supervisor Matt Childs warned people could be in ankle-deep water in one step and in "the next be up to your waist".