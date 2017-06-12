Arthritis 'a very painful disease'

Video

A rheumatoid arthritis sufferer has said support is "patchy" for people in Wales.

Nearly half a million people live with the illness in Wales, but some sufferers claim other conditions are given priority.

In May 2016, more than 3,000 people were referred to a specialist by their GP - compared with 1,810 referred in May 2012.

But on average, 28% of patients in Wales will get to see a specialist within three weeks, compared with 38% in the rest of the UK, figures showed.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said health boards were responsible for meeting the needs of their population.

Yvonne Spencer, 54, from Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire, was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis five years ago.