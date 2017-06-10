The app used test children's vision
Game used to test children's eyesight made in Wales

A game for tablets is being developed in Wales which parents can use to test their children's eyesight at home.

The Space Vision app gets children to tap increasing faint black and white squares on a grey background to make aliens pop up and make a noise.

Their ability to keep track of the squares can be used to screen for vision problems and developers hope it will ease the burden on the NHS.

