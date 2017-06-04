Video

"There was a lot of chaos, glasses dropping, screams, I knew something bad was about to happen," said a witness to the London terror attack.

Welshman Gareth took the elevator to the first floor with his fiancée, heavily-pregnant friend and her partner and they all hid in a toilet cubicle.

He described seeing a man entering with a machete and his fiancée telling him he was wearing an explosives vest.

Twelve people have been arrested after the attack which left seven people dead and 48 injured.