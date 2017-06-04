Media player
London attack: 'Chaos, screams, something bad was happening'
"There was a lot of chaos, glasses dropping, screams, I knew something bad was about to happen," said a witness to the London terror attack.
Welshman Gareth took the elevator to the first floor with his fiancée, heavily-pregnant friend and her partner and they all hid in a toilet cubicle.
He described seeing a man entering with a machete and his fiancée telling him he was wearing an explosives vest.
Twelve people have been arrested after the attack which left seven people dead and 48 injured.
04 Jun 2017
