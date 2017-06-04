Welsh eyewitness describes London terror

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Welsh eyewitness describes London Bridge terror attack
Six people have been killed and at least 48 injured in a terror incident in London in which three male attackers were shot dead by police.
A white van hit pedestrians on London Bridge at about 22:00 BST on Saturday, then three men got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.
Police said the three men were wearing fake bomb vests.
One of those hurt is a police officer who was stabbed after going to help. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Gareth, a Welshman living in London, gave his account of what happened.
-
04 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-40149278/welsh-eyewitness-describes-london-bridge-terror-attackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window