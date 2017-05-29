Major industrial fire at Swansea plant

Video

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a recycling unit in Swansea where waste, tyres, cylinders and scrap vehicles are alight.

The fire at M & R Commercials in Felinfach industrial Estate, Fforestfach, started at about 06:00 BST on Monday.

People nearby are being told to keep doors and windows shut and to keep away from the immediate vicinity of the incident.

Eyewitness Fraser Pryce told the BBC: "I could hear the bangs but it was dark this morning but I could smell the fumes."