Video

Disabled musicians, singers and dancers from North Korea have been visiting Cardiff as part of a UK tour which they hope will improve relationships between the countries.

The ensemble - Pyongyang Delegation of the People with Disabilities - was set up to showcase the talents of disabled people in the country.

They performed at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama on Saturday and are also visiting Oxford, Cambridge and London.

Their trip was organised with the help of retired GP, Dr Stephen Price, from LLanover, Monmouthshire, who has been visiting North Korea for the last 10 years as part of his work with the charity DULA International.