Cold water shock skills put to the test

Video

Advice has been issued on how to avoid cold water shock, as the latest figures show 17 people died around the coast of Wales last year.

RNLI data shows 55% of people in Wales would try to swim, would panic or remove clothing if they fell unexpectedly into water.

The charity is calling on people to fight these instincts and remember one potential life-saving skill - floating.

Doing this for 60-90 seconds helps calm breathing, increasing survival chances.

Reporter Natalie Crockett put the skills to the test.