Tredegar views on the cost of living

Household income in Wales is the lowest of the UK nations, apart from Northern Ireland, according to new figures.

Gross disposable household income (GDHI) looks at income after taxes, benefits and pensions have been taken into account.

The average per head in Wales increased to £16,341 for 2015, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Economy Secretary Ken Skates called the latest figures "really encouraging".

He said: "They show that average disposable incomes in Wales are growing faster than the UK average."

Blaenau Gwent has the lowest GDHI with £12,878 per head which is also the fourth lowest of local council areas in the UK.

