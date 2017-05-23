Video

A Welsh opera singer was caught up in Monday night's bombing attack in Manchester.

Sioned Terry from Abergele, Conwy county was at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena with her 11-year-old daughter.

Speaking to BBC Wales, she said it was "a long awaited night out" for them both and part of her daughter's birthday celebrations.

As they were leaving the concert, she said they heard an "enormous bang, which sounded like a really powerful firework".

She said there was panic in trying to leave the arena and when she got out to the street she saw people covered in blood.