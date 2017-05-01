Video

Welsh furniture manufacturers are benefitting from the weak pound with a growth in exports, figures have shown.

There has been a rise of nearly 7.5% in sales of furniture overseas, with the USA proving the biggest buyer, according to the latest statistics from the Welsh Government.

Exports of Welsh furniture, as well as bedding and mattresses, added up to £298m - up from £277m in 2015.

The overall value of Welsh exports totalled £12.3bn.

Matt Murray reports.