Turning puppies into rhino protectors

Dogs trained in Carmarthenshire are helping fight the slaughter of rhinos and elephants by poachers in Africa.

Extremus Dog Training in St Clears works with charity Animals Saving Animals in the conservation effort.

It has seven dogs in Africa and is training puppies Badak, Murwi and Diego to join them.

Director Darren Priddle said: "Dogs are a massively important part of conservation - they offer a very good visual and physical deterrent."