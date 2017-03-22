Media player
Port Talbot prison plan has benefits, says David Rees
Plans for a new prison to be built in Port Talbot have been unveiled by the Ministry of Justice.
BBC Wales understands it will be a Category C prison for up to 1,600 prisoners, although that has not been confirmed by the MoJ.
The development is likely to be on land in the Baglan area, it is understood.
Aberavon AM David Rees said the move would bring jobs to the area.
22 Mar 2017
