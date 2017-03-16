Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Adults 'should help tackle' social media effect on teens
Parents and teachers have an important role in helping to tackle the effects of social media on teenager's mental health, the children's commissioner for Wales has said.
Sally Holland was speaking to pupils from Porth County Community School, Rhondda Cynon Taff, who were taking part in BBC's School Report Day.
The commissioner said it was something she was concerned about.
Here is their report.
-
16 Mar 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-39297669/adults-should-help-tackle-social-media-effect-on-teensRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window