Matalan worker's murder 'devastating'

Video

A man who murdered his ex-girlfriend and her new partner outside the Matalan store where they worked has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years.

Zoe Morgan, 21, and Lee Simmons, 33, were found stabbed near Cardiff's Queen Street store on 28 September, 2016.

Andrew Saunders, 21, of no fixed abode, had previously admitted their murders at Cardiff Crown Court.

Miss Morgan's neighbour Chris Williams, who watched her grow up, told BBC News' Sian Lloyd she had been "taken away" at the start of her life.