Girl 'killed herself after bullying'
Video

Megan Evans, 14, 'killed herself after being bullied'

The mother of a 14-year-old who was found dead in Pembrokeshire has said her daughter killed herself after being bullied on social media.

Megan Evans was found at an address in Milford Haven on 7 February and police are investigating her death.

Her mother, Nicola Harteveld, spoke to ITV's This Morning programme.

  • 23 Feb 2017