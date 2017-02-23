Media player
Storm Doris 'caused havoc' but conditions will ease
Storm Doris has been "causing havoc" with 70mph gusts, BBC Wales weather forecaster Behnaz Akhgar has said.
There have been trees blown down and roads closed around the country.
But conditions should ease tonight and the weather will be much better tomorrow.
23 Feb 2017
