Video

Police in South Africa said they were "working around the clock" to catch the killers of a couple who emigrated from south Wales.

The body of Christine Solik, 57, was found 50 miles (80km) from her home in the Kwazulu-Natal province three days before that of her husband, Roger, 66.

The Times' Africa correspondent Aislinn Laing said people in South Africa were "frightened and baffled" by the deaths.