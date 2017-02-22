Media player
People 'frightened' by Welsh couple's South Africa murder
Police in South Africa said they were "working around the clock" to catch the killers of a couple who emigrated from south Wales.
The body of Christine Solik, 57, was found 50 miles (80km) from her home in the Kwazulu-Natal province three days before that of her husband, Roger, 66.
The Times' Africa correspondent Aislinn Laing said people in South Africa were "frightened and baffled" by the deaths.
22 Feb 2017
