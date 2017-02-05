'I asked to be chemically castrated'
Video

Nigel Owens asked to be chemically castrated

Rugby union referee Nigel Owens asked to be chemically castrated after realising he was gay.

Speaking to Kirsty Young on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Owens said the pressure of officiating the 2015 final was nothing compared to accepting his homosexuality.

  • 05 Feb 2017