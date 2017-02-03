Farmer 'didn't know who to turn to'

Media player
Call for mental health support in Welsh rural areas
There are calls for more to be done to help people living in rural areas who struggle with their mental health.
Preseli Pembrokeshire AM Paul Davies said more front-line staff are needed, especially to help support people who work in the agricultural sector.
Emma Picton-Jones said her husband Daniel, 34, a farmer who took his own life seven months ago, did not "know who to turn to".
David Grundy reports.
03 Feb 2017
