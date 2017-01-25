A herd of breeding cows in Wales are being fitted with Fitbit-type devices to see if the distances they walk affects their ability to rear healthy calves.

A small group of 20 suckler cattle at Coleg Glynllifon farm in Gwynedd, the research and education facility near Caernarfon run by Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, are being split in two.

One group of cows will be "over-wintered" outside on kale while the other will be kept indoors and penned on straw.

Both groups will be fitted with Trackacow pedometers to measure the distances they walk.