Pampering sessions for women in north Wales undergoing treatment for cancer are being launched by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

A confidence-boosting workshop is being held at the Beaches Hotel, Prestatyn, Denbighshire, on Wednesday.

Look Good Feel Better is a national charity and sessions will take place every six weeks.

They are aimed at giving women cosmetic skills to combat the side effects of cancer treatment.