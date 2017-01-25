Cancer survivors get north Wales pampering sessions
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pampering confidence boost for cancer patients

Pampering sessions for women in north Wales undergoing treatment for cancer are being launched by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

A confidence-boosting workshop is being held at the Beaches Hotel, Prestatyn, Denbighshire, on Wednesday.

Look Good Feel Better is a national charity and sessions will take place every six weeks.

They are aimed at giving women cosmetic skills to combat the side effects of cancer treatment.

  • 25 Jan 2017