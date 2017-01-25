Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pampering confidence boost for cancer patients
Pampering sessions for women in north Wales undergoing treatment for cancer are being launched by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.
A confidence-boosting workshop is being held at the Beaches Hotel, Prestatyn, Denbighshire, on Wednesday.
Look Good Feel Better is a national charity and sessions will take place every six weeks.
They are aimed at giving women cosmetic skills to combat the side effects of cancer treatment.
-
25 Jan 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window