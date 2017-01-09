Dementia patients and carers have been asked to share their experience to help the Welsh Government shape the first dementia strategy for Wales.

Alzheimer Society figures show dementia affects 45,000 people in Wales, 60% with Alzheimer's disease, and experts fear the number could rise by almost 40% in the next ten years.

The government launches its two-month consultation on its dementia strategy on Monday in a bid to improve care.

"We strongly encourage contributions and insight from people affected by dementia to help guide Welsh Government," Sue Phelps, director of Alzheimer's Society in Wales, said.