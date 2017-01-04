Refurbishing 'chaos' for residents

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Caerphilly social housing refurbishment 'chaos' for residents
Calls have been made for Caerphilly council to stop using the company refurbishing its social housing as residents claim they have been left to live in "chaos" for months.
The contractor, Vinci, is accused by residents of poor workmanship, with some saying they have been left without heating or a toilet.
Caerphilly council said it would raise the complaints with Vinci as a matter of urgency.
Paul Heaney reports.
-
04 Jan 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-38511835/caerphilly-social-housing-refurbishment-chaos-for-residentsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window