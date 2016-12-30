Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What happened to Wylfa's nuclear fuel?
A year after Wales' last nuclear power station switched off its final reactor, teams say 25% of all used radioactive fuel on the site has been removed.
The Wyfla nuclear plant is now completely focused on the de-fuelling process, with 74,000 fuel cells still remaining.
The process is expected to take up to two more years, as the spent fuel is sent to Sellafield in Cumbria for reprocessing.
-
30 Dec 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window