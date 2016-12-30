What happened to Wylfa's nuclear fuel?

Video

A year after Wales' last nuclear power station switched off its final reactor, teams say 25% of all used radioactive fuel on the site has been removed.

The Wyfla nuclear plant is now completely focused on the de-fuelling process, with 74,000 fuel cells still remaining.

The process is expected to take up to two more years, as the spent fuel is sent to Sellafield in Cumbria for reprocessing.