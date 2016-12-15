BBC Wales News presenter Jamie Owen investigates our relationship with alcohol and the latest advice from experts.

Some of the country's most senior doctors say the recommended limit of 14 units per week for alcohol is too high.

Medical experts are calling for minimum pricing on alcohol to curb the country's drinking habits - particularly drinking at home.

Jamie discovers the affect of drinking in the BBC One programme Do I Drink Too Much?

Do I Drink Too Much? is on BBC One Wales on Thursday at 22:40 GMT